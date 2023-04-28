Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $24.31. 965,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

