Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $13,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,002.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 583,532 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

