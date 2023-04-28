Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 150.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.