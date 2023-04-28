BMO Capital Markets Increases CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Price Target to C$150.00

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.31 billion.

