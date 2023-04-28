BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNPQY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.27. 124,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,885. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.46. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 20.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

