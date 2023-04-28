Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $605.92

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 605.92 ($7.57) and traded as high as GBX 678.50 ($8.47). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 655.50 ($8.19), with a volume of 268,754 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOY shares. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.62) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Bodycote to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.78) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 652.17 ($8.14).

Bodycote Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 641.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 606.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,807.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bodycote Increases Dividend

Bodycote Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.40. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,526.32%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

