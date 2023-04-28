Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,668. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Boeing

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.71.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

