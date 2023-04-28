BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Earns Maintains Rating from SpectralCast

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by stock analysts at SpectralCast in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOKF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.77. 58,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,591. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.