Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

Insider Activity

Booking Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.61 on Friday, reaching $2,656.05. 85,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,665. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,721.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,559.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,240.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 128.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

