Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,145 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up about 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.82. 121,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,110. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.35.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

