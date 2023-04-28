Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Boston Beer updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-10.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.16. 118,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,233. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.32.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Boston Beer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.58.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

