Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BXP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.36. 1,484,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.72.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

