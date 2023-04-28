Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Barclays

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BSX opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

