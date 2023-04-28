BOX (NYSE:BOX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOX. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. BOX has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.00, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. Research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,133,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOX by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 209,752 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,307,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 278,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

