BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Trading Up 0.3%

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 180.05 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.22). Approximately 57 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.22).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.12) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.87) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 585 ($7.31) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 551 ($6.88) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.37) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.10. The company has a market capitalization of £35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.59.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.