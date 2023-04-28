Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.97 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97, Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bread Financial Price Performance
BFH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 671,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,401. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $57.58.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Bread Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bread Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bread Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Articles
