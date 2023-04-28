Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.97 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97, Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 671,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,401. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $57.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

BFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bread Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bread Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

