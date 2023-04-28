Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Down 0.1%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €72.02 ($80.02) and last traded at €73.04 ($81.16). 372,830 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.08 ($81.20).

Brenntag Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

