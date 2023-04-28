BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading 7.3% Higher

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. 823,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,142,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

BRF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

About BRF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BRF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,192,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 1,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,172,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,587,487 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

