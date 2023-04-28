Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 795.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bridgestone Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,449. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

