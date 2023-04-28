Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,038 shares in the company, valued at $18,270,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Bridgewater Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.