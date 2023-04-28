Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,136,000 after buying an additional 292,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,064,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 841,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.4 %

SONY stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

