Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFVA. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

