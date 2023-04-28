Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,565 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

