Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $139.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

