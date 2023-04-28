British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 80.8% in April

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the March 31st total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.8 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTAFF traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 2,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $45.65.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

