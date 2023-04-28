Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Target Price at GBX 1,073.22

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($13.40).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($15.49) to GBX 1,225 ($15.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.55) to GBX 960 ($11.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($19.36) to GBX 1,679 ($20.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.74) to GBX 785 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Hargreaves Lansdown

In other news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.35 ($49,705.70). Insiders own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at GBX 787.60 ($9.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,494.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 806.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 838.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 7,547.17%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

