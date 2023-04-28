Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $80.91

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQYGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.7 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $79.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.