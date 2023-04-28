Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $80.91

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.7 %

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $79.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

