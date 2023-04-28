Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $93.40

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

RPM International Stock Up 2.6 %

RPM opened at $81.28 on Friday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 98,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

