Brokers Issue Forecasts for Simmons First National Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Up 3.4 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,004,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,150,000 after acquiring an additional 384,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 318,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,871,000 after acquiring an additional 621,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Articles

