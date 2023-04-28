Brokers Set Expectations for Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,757,000 after buying an additional 375,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,250,000 after buying an additional 1,247,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,076,000 after buying an additional 3,363,295 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

