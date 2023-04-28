Brokers Set Expectations for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

