Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 1,041.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.02. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

