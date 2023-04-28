Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

BEP opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

