Brookmont Capital Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. 4,036,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,768,886. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

