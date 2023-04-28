Brookmont Capital Management Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,628. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $154.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

