Brookmont Capital Management Sells 1,181 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 2.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,446. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $209.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.