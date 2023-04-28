Brookmont Capital Management Sells 331 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 4,890 ($61.07) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.47) to GBX 2,750 ($34.34) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,700 ($46.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

NYSE:DEO traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,739. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.57. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $202.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

