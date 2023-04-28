Brookmont Capital Management Sells 727 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,360,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,092,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 35,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.51. 1,268,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.06. The company has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

