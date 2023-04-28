Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.45. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of C$42.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.29.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BVVBY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.