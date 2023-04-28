Burney Co. Boosts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,396 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

