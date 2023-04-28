Burney Co. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 335.03%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

