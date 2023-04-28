Burney Co. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $457.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

