Burney Co. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $240.56 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

