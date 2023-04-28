Burney Co. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.59.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $214.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.