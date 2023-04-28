Burney Co. Has $5.04 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,779 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,988,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,730,000 after purchasing an additional 110,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,802,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

