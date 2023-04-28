Burney Co. Sells 741 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after acquiring an additional 501,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CMI opened at $230.89 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.38 and a 200-day moving average of $240.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.