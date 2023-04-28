Burney Co. Sells 741 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after acquiring an additional 501,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Cummins
In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Trading Up 1.3 %
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
