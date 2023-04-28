Burney Co. Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 112.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,564,000 after buying an additional 257,845 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $53,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $342.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $515.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.27 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.95.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

