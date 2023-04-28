Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,933 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,721,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in M.D.C. by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 290,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in M.D.C. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,813,000 after buying an additional 247,697 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,670,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M.D.C. Trading Up 2.9 %

MDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE MDC opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.