Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.08

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

Byotrol Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.72 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52.

Get Byotrol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Byotrol

In related news, insider Vivan Pinto bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,493.44). Company insiders own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.