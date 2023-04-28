C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.75

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.75 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.18), with a volume of 381424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.38 ($0.18).

C4X Discovery Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.38 and a beta of 0.44.

About C4X Discovery

(Get Rating)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.